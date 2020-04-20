The queen and king of Miami are looking to give back to those who have already given so much to the local Miami community. Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio , through their restaurant Estefan Kitchen, are cooking up 500 meals every day and serving them to healthcare workers and first responders at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida, City of Miami Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department and Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

They are set to dish out Cuban staples like vaca frita with white rice and black beans; fricase de pollo with white rice and salad; ropa vieja with white rice and yucca fries; and lechon asado with arroz moro and a salad. Their restaurant, based in the Miami Design District, will be cooking the meals weekly (and daily) for the next 30 days.