Jenna, who got her start with Janet Jackson in Doesn’t Really Matter in 2000 and then was in All for You, has always had a love of dancing. Her talent landed her the lead role alongside now ex-husband Channing Tatum in Step Up. A few days before her April 19 post, she shared a throwback photo dancing and wrote, “Missing this today! Dance has always been my emotional release, where i connect the strongest, feel my most sensual, powerful and free. Might have to start tik tok after all😂 #tbt.”

In addition to dancing, she is also leaning on her fiancé Steve Kazee during this trying time. Together along with her daughter Everly with Channing and her newborn son, they have been self-isolating in Los Angeles. During their time, the family has been sharing what their days look like whether that’s cuddles with Callum, watching Trolls World Tour or discovering fun ways to TikTok. Steve revealed he also caved and joined the newest social media app over the weekend. “I was told by @jennadewan that I have to be on @tiktok so I guess I’m on @tiktok #boop #happywifehappylife,” he wrote along with a video of their son sleeping.

The actor has been helping with their newborn son since his birth. “It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” she told People. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”