Jenna Dewan has stepped up to deliver one epic dance routine just six weeks after giving birth to her son Callum on March 6. Sara Foster, who herself attempted a choreographed routine to Justin Bieber ’s Intentions with her daughter, challenged the 39-year-old to follow suit. “Okay okay okay...I’m here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster,” the now mom-of-two wrote along with her post. The Soundtrack star’s video even garnered a repost from Hailey’s husband encouraging others to take part in the #IntentionsChallenge.
In the video, Jenna bares her impressive abs in matching pink cropped sweatshirt and sweatpants. Her hair had a slight wave, and she wore minimal makeup. Kate Hudson , who was also challenged by Sara, commented: “Wait...what?! U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing!” Sara acknowledged how Jenna crushed it and replied, “I will delete myself doing this dance, burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection.” A slew of other celeb friends joined in on the conversation from Kate Bosworth, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
Jenna, who got her start with Janet Jackson in Doesn’t Really Matter in 2000 and then was in All for You, has always had a love of dancing. Her talent landed her the lead role alongside now ex-husband Channing Tatum in Step Up. A few days before her April 19 post, she shared a throwback photo dancing and wrote, “Missing this today! Dance has always been my emotional release, where i connect the strongest, feel my most sensual, powerful and free. Might have to start tik tok after all😂 #tbt.”
In addition to dancing, she is also leaning on her fiancé Steve Kazee during this trying time. Together along with her daughter Everly with Channing and her newborn son, they have been self-isolating in Los Angeles. During their time, the family has been sharing what their days look like whether that’s cuddles with Callum, watching Trolls World Tour or discovering fun ways to TikTok. Steve revealed he also caved and joined the newest social media app over the weekend. “I was told by @jennadewan that I have to be on @tiktok so I guess I’m on @tiktok #boop #happywifehappylife,” he wrote along with a video of their son sleeping.
The actor has been helping with their newborn son since his birth. “It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” she told People. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”