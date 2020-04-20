Kelly Ripa is a brave, brave woman. On the Monday, April 20, episode of her hit TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which she hosts alongside Ryan Seacrest, Kelly admitted to doing something many of us don’t have the courage to do: cut our own hair. Like many other TV shows, Live with Kelly and Ryan has been airing virtually to help keep everyone safe from possible coronavirus exposure — meaning that many celebs like Kelly have had to get creative with maintaining their gorgeous locks on their own. While hosting alongside her hubby and actor Mark Consuelos (Ryan was out), Kelly admitted to taking an active role in her hair’s upkeep and went ahead and cut her own hair with a pair of kitchen scissors.

©GettyImages Mark admits that he was nervous as he watched his wife cutting her own hair

The actress began, “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair. I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s...” When Mark interjected and added, “I would have stopped you.” He continued their banter by saying, “I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang.”

But that wasn’t the only thing that the couple discussed, Mark has also been maintaining his look, but in a much different way. The Riverdale actor has grown out a mustache while he’s been tucked away in his home, something that he revealed his kids weren’t thrilled about him doing. He added, “You know my dad had a mustache. And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back. Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.” Kelly lovingly admitted to liking Mark’s new look and that she likes “it both ways.”