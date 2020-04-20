TV personality Kelly Ripa attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards

 Kelly Ripa  is a brave, brave woman. On the Monday, April 20, episode of her hit TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which she hosts alongside Ryan Seacrest, Kelly admitted to doing something many of us don’t have the courage to do: cut our own hair. Like many other TV shows, Live with Kelly and Ryan has been airing virtually to help keep everyone safe from possible coronavirus exposure — meaning that many celebs like Kelly have had to get creative with maintaining their gorgeous locks on their own. While hosting alongside her hubby and actor  Mark Consuelos  (Ryan was out), Kelly admitted to taking an active role in her hair’s upkeep and went ahead and cut her own hair with a pair of kitchen scissors.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame©GettyImages
Mark admits that he was nervous as he watched his wife cutting her own hair
The actress began, “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair. I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s...” When Mark interjected and added, “I would have stopped you.” He continued their banter by saying, “I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang.

But that wasn’t the only thing that the couple discussed, Mark has also been maintaining his look, but in a much different way. The Riverdale actor has grown out a mustache while he’s been tucked away in his home, something that he revealed his kids weren’t thrilled about him doing. He added, “You know my dad had a mustache. And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back. Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.” Kelly lovingly admitted to liking Mark’s new look and that she likes “it both ways.”

Kelly Ripa shares a photo of her conducting her weekly Root Watch on social media©@kellyripa
Kelly conducts weekly #RootWatches on social media to show the progression of her growing gray hairs
Since Kelly has been home, she’s been letting us in on all of her beauty secrets: from how she keeps her roots at bay (for the time being) to a nifty trick she uses to prolong her self-tanner. Kelly quips that you’ll be able to see all of her gray hairs be the end of the week at the rate they are popping out.

