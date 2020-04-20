When it comes to his personal life, Marc Anthony is usually very reserved – even with the privacy of his close circle of friends. However, when it comes to celebrating his accomplishments or special moments, the singer has no qualms about doing it publicly. Last weekend, Marc gave a shoutout to Luis Miguel on his 50th birthday and gave him a birthday greeting, reminding us that he is one of his lesser-known friends, but he is of very high esteem.

Marc Anthony and Luis Miguel had plans for a collaboration a couple of years ago

On his profile, where he has more than 10 million followers, Marc Anthony shared a video made up of a series of photographs in which he appears with ‘El Sol de México.’ Next to the video, Marc wrote the following: “Great memories with the one and only @lmxlm. Feliz cumpleaños! #LuisMiguel50.”

Last Sunday, La Incondicional singer turned 50, and although he privately celebrated in Miami, his friends did not forget about him.

The first time we learned about the friendship between these two music greats was at the end of 2017 when Marc shared a photo in which they announced great plans together. “Get ready for the coming year,” wrote the salsa performer alongside an image with his new friend. Back then, there was speculation about a possible collaboration or tour. But neither occurred and until now, fans of the artists continue to dream about the confirmation of them working together.

©@enriquesantos Enrique Santos, Marc Anthony and Luis Miguel on New Year’s festivities in 2018

Days later, on the first day of 2018, radio host, Enrique Santos, posted a photo on his social media account in which he appears with Luis Miguel and Marc Anthony, with whom he has had a great friendship, for a long time. “We continue making history and hacking the system #MagnusStrong 2018,” Santos wrote next to his post.