Karol G reminded us of the beauty within sunny blue skies and water when she posted a selfie in a smokin‘ red hot bikini. The Colombian artist took to social media to share a couple of snaps wearing a fiery red swimsuit top, matching heart-shaped sunglasses and a charm necklace featuring the stars and sun. “Mamiiii que tú quiereeeeeee,” she captioned next to the sunlit pictures. Although it’s unclear where the photo was taken, it’s an indication of where we all hope to be sometime in the near future.

©@karolg Karol G shared a sexy selfie wearing a red-hot bikini

Ahead of posting the sexy selfie, the Tusa singer made fans smile with an uplifting smiley face manicure. In her stories, Karol shared a close-up of her yellow-toned nails with Bobby McFerrin’s classic hit Don’t Worry Be Happy playing in the background.

The 29-year-old artist is currently spending time at home with her fiancé Anuel AA and keeping cozy with cozy looks, including a Lilo and Stitch onesies and designer sweatsuits. Moreover, the couple recently released a single and its accompanying video they collaborated on titled, Follow. The Puerto Rican rapper and the Colombian beauty put their talents together with a tune and clip that reveals how they met online, but Karol refuses to follow him online.

©@karolg The engaged couple posing at home in Lilo and Stitch onesies

Aside from new music, the soon to be Mr. and Mrs. are keeping their fans entertained with funny videos of their daily life while quarantining orders remain in place. The Secreto singer shared a next-level post of her cooking abilities when she shared a picture featuring a sprig of cilantro placed in the middle of a plate surrounded by colorful Fruit Loops. She captioned the image with, “Me in the kitchen.”