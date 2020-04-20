Later in the day, Vanessa took to social media another special post from her youngest daughter, Capri celebrating her 10 month birthday and wearing a white onesie. Lately, the wife of Kobe Bryant has been receiving lots of love and support from her family. She recently received a pink floral bouquet from Kobe’s teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell, for the 19th anniversary of Kobe and Vanessa. “Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. ❤️💔🙏🏽Thank you for my red roses”, she shared on her post. While the family continues to grieve the loss of Kobe and Gianna, the daughters are finding new hope with entertainment videos and dances.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 19th anniversary with Kobe Bryant

“I love that you are all smiling”, shared Patty Rodriguez while Gabriela Union commented with seven red hearts. The video also shows Bianka wearing a black Lakers shirt in honor of her father. This video came after Vanessa shared Gianna’s picture after she was honored by the WNBA draft, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express.” Despite the unprecedented circumstances of Coronavirus and the immediate loss of two members of the family, Vanessa is rejoicing with their daughters.

