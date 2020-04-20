Life in quarantine has Kim Kardashian’s children getting creative. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently gave an update on her current self-isolation pastime, organizing the thousands of photos on her phone. The reality TV star shared that amongst the throwback pictures from her high school days, and embarrassing pictures of sister Khloe, were some hilarious moments from her kids. The mother-of-four held up her phone to show Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon the results of her daughters, North and Chicago playing dress up.

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian showed the results of her daughters playing dress up

“I went in the other room, and my daughter dressed up my little daughter like that.” In the picture, Kim and Kanye’s two-year-old daughter Chicago wears a long white shirt, with skirt. Little Chi wears a big curly red wig, which hilariously made her resemble Annie.

“She was walking around like that,” Kim shared about little Chi. In addition to Chicago, Kim is mother to budding designer, North, six, four-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Psalm. Although the KKW Beauty mogul admitted that she has found time to sneak away, she is loving being at home with her family and watching her daughters bond.