Aislinn Derbez attends the premiere of Pantelion Films' 'Ya Veremos' at Regal Cinemas L.A.

Aislinn Derbez details shocking moment she thought she would die after drinking too much

The actress recounts the moment that forced her to change her life around

 Aislinn Derbez  doesn’t hold back in a recent conversation with her younger brother José Eduardo Derbez. In a heart-to-heart conversation with José Eduardo on his social media channel, Aislinn reveals how she used to drink heavily between the ages of 18 to about 24 or 25 years of age. The revelation came to light when her brother shared that he had never lost his senses from over drinking while he has been out. This prompted the actress to share that there was one night in particular that changed her life due to how jarring it was.  Eugenio Derbez ’s daughter recounted how she thought she wasn’t going to make it.

Eugenio Derbez and his daughter Aislinn Derbez©@ederbez
Aislinn is the eldest child of Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez
I experienced a period of drinking between the ages 18 and about 24 or 25. When I would drink, I would drink. I wouldn’t drink because I liked it, I would drink to get wasted,” began the star. She recalled a moment in New York, “One time it got really bad and I began to feel a numbing sensation throughout my body, my hands began to go numb, I got cold sweats and said ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to faint.’” The actress continued, “I fainted while out, they wanted to take me to the hospital, but I told them no. I couldn’t go out, I couldn’t walk — that’s why I don’t drink.

Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez©@mauochmann
Aislinn Derbez and ex-husband Mauricio Ochmann recently separated on amicable terms
In the conversation, she also admitted that she is allergic to alcohol, which added to her body’s reactions during this time period. José Eduardo and Aislinn reminisced on many aspects of their youth, even how they bonded while they both bothered their brother Vadhir.

