Blue Ivy Carter made a special appearance online for a great cause. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter appeared in a video posted on her grandmother Tina Lawson’s social media account. In the clip, Blue demonstrates the importance of keeping your hands clean during the Coronavirus pandemic. “Hey y’all,” she said. “Since we’re stuck at home, I have a little DIY experiment that you can do at home too.”Blue narrated along as she placed her finger, dipped in hand soap, into a bowl of pepper, demonstrating how germs react when washing your hands.

©GettyImages Blue Ivy Carter made a special PSA video

After successfully completing her experiment, Blue left fans with a few words of encouragement. “This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” she shared. “Because if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean. If you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.” Bey’s little girl signed off, “Peace out, and I hope you guys are staying safe.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet video as they chimed in how adorable her voice sounds. Some also pointed out, the special cameo in the background from one of her younger siblings, Rumi or Sir as they screamed in the background. Blue’s appearance came after her mom shared words of encouragement during the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday night.