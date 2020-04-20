Eva Mendes has clear boundaries when it comes to sharing her private life on social media. The 46-year-old star revealed on a post why she doesn’t post pictures of her husband Ryan Gosling and children. “During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go...One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now”, shared Eva on her post.

The 46-year-old star wants her children to give her consent before posting pictures of them

In response to her fans’ inquiries, Eva shared that she is keeping her children out of the spotlight on social media until they give her consent. “Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” Eva commented. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.” Though Eva keeps her social media account private, she actually offers glimpses of her life about her dog and baking activities once in a while. The Hitch actress confessed she has always been transparent when it comes to her family and relationship but she puts a limit on what she posts on her social accounts.