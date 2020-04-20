In 1999 Kobe Bryant was just 20 when he laid eyes on wife-to-be Vanessa , on the set of a music video. April 19 would have been their 19th wedding anniversary. However, in January this year, Kobe and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with six family friends and the pilot. So their wedding anniversary is now one of the many poignant dates that Vanessa now has to face on her own.

©Instagram Vanessa marked her and Kobe’s 19th wedding anniversary with this lovely throwback photo



Taking to Instagram she shared a throwback of the couple, writing: “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.” The post generated a lot of responses such as this from Khloe Kardashian: “I’m sending you all my love babe,” and family photographer Sujata Setia wrote a heartfelt message: “Happiest anniversary. I keep writing and deleting my comment. Nothing anyone says will be enough... yet I really do hope you find a way to smile today... and always.”

And Vanessa surely did smile later that day when she received a massive bouquet of red roses from daughter Natalia and a beautiful bunch of pink flowers was delivered to her house from Kobe’s team mate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell. Pau, who played on the Lakers team from 2008 to 2014, commented, “We love you V!,” while Catherine wrote, “You are so loved. Happy anniversary mama!”

©Instagram Vanessa received a beautiful bouquet from Kobe’s team mate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell to mark the special day

Later on the same day she also posted a video of her daughters dancing with their cousins. The three older girls bust some moves until they are interrupted by cute little Bianka, three, who shows off some hilarious moves! Vanessa must be taking great comfort in the love and joy of her remaining family.

