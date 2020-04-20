Khloé Kardashian is shopping a lot – for her elderly neighbors. TMZ reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is currently quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, has been picking up the tabs for older folks shopping at Trader Joe‘s and Ralphs grocery stores in Los Angeles during the stores’ special hours for senior citizens. The mom-of-one didn’t forget about those store employees on the front line, either, buying gift cards for 200 employees.

Kate Middleton is WFH, just like us! Here is a fashion roundup of the Duchess of Cambridge’s best work from home looks.

©GettyImages Kate Middleton is reigning in work from home style

Jennifer Lopez chose an iconic song to sing at the One World: Together at Home charity concert and we can’t stop watching the video.

ICYMI: Here are all the highlights from the Lady Gaga curated show, which starred Maluma, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more, and raised $127million to fight COVID-19.

We figured that wine has been pretty popular during lockdown, and now Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made it official. The star pair are releasing a special wine – a 2018 Oregon Pinot Noir, to be exact – of which 100 per cent of proceeds from sales will go to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, the Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund. “These are unprecedented times we‘re living in, and unprecedented times call for...” began Ashton in a video posted to social media, and wife Mila finished his sentence with: “More drinking.” You can order two bottles of the wine, which has a blank label you can personalize, for $50 at officialquarantinewine.com.