Khloé Kardashian is shopping a lot – for her elderly neighbors. TMZ reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is currently quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, has been picking up the tabs for older folks shopping at Trader Joe‘s and Ralphs grocery stores in Los Angeles during the stores’ special hours for senior citizens. The mom-of-one didn’t forget about those store employees on the front line, either, buying gift cards for 200 employees.
Kate Middleton is WFH, just like us! Here is a fashion roundup of the Duchess of Cambridge’s best work from home looks.
Jennifer Lopez chose an iconic song to sing at the One World: Together at Home charity concert and we can’t stop watching the video.
ICYMI: Here are all the highlights from the Lady Gaga curated show, which starred Maluma, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more, and raised $127million to fight COVID-19.
We figured that wine has been pretty popular during lockdown, and now Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made it official. The star pair are releasing a special wine – a 2018 Oregon Pinot Noir, to be exact – of which 100 per cent of proceeds from sales will go to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, the Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund. “These are unprecedented times we‘re living in, and unprecedented times call for...” began Ashton in a video posted to social media, and wife Mila finished his sentence with: “More drinking.” You can order two bottles of the wine, which has a blank label you can personalize, for $50 at officialquarantinewine.com.
Are you trying to plan a wedding in the age of coronavirus? We got some expert advice and talked to brides who have had to revamp their wedding plans because of the pandemic.
More than 12 million people tuned in to dance with star DJ David Guetta for his live set in Miami to benefit COVID-19 relief in South Florida. The event has raised $700,000 so far, and you can donate via davidguetta.com.
Queen Elizabeth will be self-isolating on her April 21 birthday, so here’s how the royal family plans to celebrate it.
We found out Eva Mendes uses coconut oil on her hair so we are giving you a list of 7 more natural kitchen staples you can use as haircare treatments while on lockdown. You’re welcome!