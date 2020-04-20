Not everyone has an NBL legend in the family, so when you have one, like in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s case, you better make good use of his skills! A-Rod became coach for daughters Ella and Natasha as well as Emme - JLo and Marc Anthony ’s daughter - during their traditional Sunday family lockdown game. The 12-year-old showed off some serious skills with the bat; in fact, her swing was so powerful that Alex’s fans were hilariously-concerned...

“I love that you all play together!” said one of A-Rod’s followers. “Um... Am I the only one worried about all the glass?” Another fan added: “And no windows were harmed, in the making of this video.” The baseball player’s fanbase even includes real experts in the glass subject! “It’s south Florida. All impact windows. Glass not gonna shatter,” clarified another one.

Leaving the glass issue behind, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s extended family proved with the lovely footage that the bond they all share is stronger than ever. After supporting mom in her fabulous One World performance, Emme and stepsisters Ella and Natasha decided that there’s nothing better than doing some exercise in the garden. And Alex approves. “Baseball is more fun than Tik Tok,” said Jennifer’s fiancé alongside the video, “Not sure the kids actually believed me, but hey, I got their attention anyway. And as much fun as shooting those videos are, for me nothing compares to a little Sunday baseball with the family in the yard.”