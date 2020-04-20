Gerard Piqué with Milan and Sasha the two sons he shares with Shakira

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s son Milan writes adorable poem about his ‘best friend’ dad

Shakira’s soccer star boyfriend Gerard Pique proudly shared his son Milan’s poem and, you’ve been warned, it’s the sweetest thing you’ll read today

BY

“Poem by Milan. So proud of him,” wrote  Shakira ’s boyfriend and soccer megastar  Gerard Pique  alongside the cutest thing we’ve read today. The seven-year-old dedicated a poem to his dad that is going to literally melt your heart. Shakira and Pique’s eldest son is making a good use of his time at home by being creative, he just needed a pen and a paper to show how much he adores his dad, and we’re impressed by his writing skills.

RELATED:

Shakira's 5-year-old son has serious photography skills- see his latest pic of mom

 

Gerard posted a picture of the poem, written out by his son. It reads: “I love my charming dad, he always makes me glad. He’s the best friend I’ve had, he never makes me sad. He plays all sports with me and likes to go on jet-ski. We both like climbing trees and running from the bees. We invent a lot of things and we play chess like kings. We like to jump on puddles and then we like the cuddles. We like to ride our bikes and going up on hikes. I love my charming dad that always makes me glad.”

RELATED:

Shakira shows off Milan's unexpected fashion skills and we are impressed

 
Shakira, Gerard Pique and their two kids Milan and Sasha©3gerardpique
Shakira and Pique have been together for ten years and together they have created a beautiful family with seven-year-old Milan and five-year-old Sasha

Shakira and Piqué have been encouraging their kids to be creative during the lockdown. We have seen how they have designed mom’s at-home outfits and taken beautiful pictures of the Colombian hitmaker during self-isolation, these children have some serious talent! But Shakira hasn’t wasted her time either. The Me Gusta hitmaker has started studying ancient philosophy to make confinement more productive. “I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!,” she quipped. We feel you Shakira.

Shakira and Pique's son Milan writes cute poem to dad©3gerardpique
Shakira and Gerard’s son is a poet!


More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES