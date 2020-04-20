“Poem by Milan. So proud of him,” wrote Shakira ’s boyfriend and soccer megastar Gerard Pique alongside the cutest thing we’ve read today. The seven-year-old dedicated a poem to his dad that is going to literally melt your heart. Shakira and Pique’s eldest son is making a good use of his time at home by being creative, he just needed a pen and a paper to show how much he adores his dad, and we’re impressed by his writing skills.

Gerard posted a picture of the poem, written out by his son. It reads: “I love my charming dad, he always makes me glad. He’s the best friend I’ve had, he never makes me sad. He plays all sports with me and likes to go on jet-ski. We both like climbing trees and running from the bees. We invent a lot of things and we play chess like kings. We like to jump on puddles and then we like the cuddles. We like to ride our bikes and going up on hikes. I love my charming dad that always makes me glad.”