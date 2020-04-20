Unfortunately Nicholas is blocked from hopping on dad’s back as sister Lucy springs into action! She jumps on top of Enrique’s back while her brother also tries to climb up, inadvertently pulling his dad’s pants down to give a glimpse of his Calvin Klein boxers! Lucy gets carried away on her ride to squeals of delight while poor Nicholas is left behind, crying in disappointment. No doubt the little boy got another go afterwards!

Enrique has been delighting fans with his social media posts during lockdown – from cute videos with little Mary dancing on his knee to photos and clips of the boisterous twins. So far there’s no word on whether his planned tour with Ricky Martin – a devoted dad-of-four himself – will go ahead as planned. It was due to kick off on September 5 in Phoenix Arizona . In the meantime we can entertain ourselves watching him with his kids and checking out his throwback music videos.