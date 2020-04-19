Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero had his right leg amputated due to complications with coronavirus. His wife Amanda Kloots, who has been keeping the world updated via social media, said that she had received some “difficult news” on Saturday. She explained that blood thinners being used to help with clotting in Nick’s leg caused issues with his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines and, therefore, he had to get his leg amputated. “He made it through the surgery,” she said later, “which is really big. They‘re taking him back to the room to recover and rest for the rest of the night.” Please continue to keep Nick and his family in your thoughts.

Lady Gaga and Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home extravaganza featured an inspiring message from Oprah Winfrey, among various moving moments. The icon reminded us all of the risks that healthcare workers are taking at this time, and urged us to praise their “phenomenal acts of courage.” Watch her powerful plea below:

Tom Hanks revealed that he initially left his Australian doctor dumbfounded. “She looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being, and she said, [sternly] ‘You have COVID-19,’” he revealed during an interview with The National Defense Radio Show. The 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson were the first major celebrities to come forward and reveal they were battling the virus.

