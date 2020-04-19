There were no glitzy costumes, skilled backup dancers or fiery effects, and yet Jennifer Lopez gave her most moving performance to date. The 50-year-old superstar stole One World: Together at Home - Lady Gaga and Global Citizen’s concert for essential workers - by simply sitting in her backyard and singing. JLo opted to belt out Barbra Streisand’s Grammy Hall of Fame song People for the worthwhile event, prefacing it with an emotional message to the world. Watch her chilling performance and see the original singer’s thoughts below!

©GettyImages JLo swapped her usual glitz (seen here) for a scaled back performance

“There’s one thing that I realized during this whole time, and it’s how much we all need each other...✨💕” Jennifer wrote on Instagram along with her performance. “With a few old Christmas lights from the garage and some candles leftover from our Super Bowl party here at the house, I tried to put together with all the love in the world a thank you to everyone out there fighting, working, sacrificing and doing their part. I love you, I’m with you and I MISS YOU! #People”

She then added: “And a humble thank you to my idol @barbrastreisand for always inspiring me in the best and toughest times...and thank you to @glblctzn for having me! #TogetherAtHome @who.” Barbra was quick to comment on the video, giving the icon her own iconic stamp of approval! “That was really pretty ...b,” she wrote. And countless fans and friends echoed her.