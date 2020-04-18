Here’s how you can watch JLo and more A-listers in Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home special event! The star-studded eight-hour marathon kicks off on April 18 to raise money for COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is giving back in a delicious way! The 55-year-old royal and wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, has been volunteering in the kitchens of hospitality group Rhubarb to make meals for frontline workers in the U.K. “We were humbled and delighted to welcome HRH Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily to rhubarb yesterday,” the company tweeted with a few photos of Sophie cooking up some pasta. “Together we cooked thousands of meal [sic] for the @NHSuk Thank you MarshallWace Mealforce Helpforce.”

Serena William’s husband Alexis Ohanian helped people get masks. “Got my @wearatoms mask -- buy 1 & they‘ll donate 1 to the NYC Housing Authority,” he wrote. “I also donated 5,000 masks to families in need in Brooklyn. Let’s do this, NYC.”