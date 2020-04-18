Stop the presses. Eva Longoria has her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in her backyard and it’s a level of goals we didn’t even know existed. The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share yet another adorable mother-son moment, with Santiago dancing around on the patio as she fit in an outdoor workout. While the one-year-old normally steals the Longoria-Baston show, it was Eva’s Hollywood star, inlaid perfectly in her back patio, that we couldn’t take our eyes off of. But is it the real thing?

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria’s backyard walk of fame!

Although it looks just like Eva’s star, flaunting the same shimmering properties, it’s most definitely a replica. “Once a star goes in, it’s there forever,” Hollywood Walk of Fame Chamber president and CEO Leron Gubler has said. “We view it as part of history, and we don’t erase history.”

The Desperate Housewives alum was presented with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, almost 20 years to the date that she arrived in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2018. Pregnant with Santi, she celebrated by fans, family and celebrity friends as she received the lauded Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honor. “I just want to say that as a woman and as a Latina I represent a lot of communities and that this isn’t my star, this is our star,” she memorably said at the time.

It must be particularly nice for her to have the honor right in her backyard nowadays. As the world practices social-distancing, it wouldn’t be wise to go fawn over the original in person. Of course, Eva’s proudest accomplishment to date is also right at home: little Santi! The mom-of-one has been candid about being grateful to slow down and spend time at home with her only child during quarantine.

“We wake up with Santi,” she told Zoe Saldana in a recent Instagram live chat. “It’s been great to be able to have this nonstop time with him. I was going to go off and direct two films back to back, and I was getting anxiety about the amount of time I’d be on set, even though he was going to be with me. It’s not this quality time where we are together all day long. I’ve been enjoying that and approaching it like that. I get to make him breakfast, I get to swim, I get to read to him, as opposed to I have to create activities for him. I’m really privileged.”