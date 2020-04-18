Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have rallied the world’s biggest stars for a massive benefit concert this weekend. “One World: Together at Home” will support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic. You won’t want to miss this worthwhile virtual event, which is said to be the largest gathering of stars since Live Aid in 1985. We’ve compiled all the details on who’s performing and, most importantly, how you can watch below!

When does ‘One World: Together At Home’ start?

There are two parts. First, a multi-hour digital live-steam will run from 2pm EST to 8pm EST. Second, a two-hour primetime special will premiere at 8pm EST.

How can I watch?

The big show will air on major networks ABC, CBS and NBC in the United States. Digitally, there are multiple ways to tune in with livestreams on the following: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

Is there a host?

The Saturday fanfare will feature hosts with the most! Late night trifecta Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will take us through the evening.

What stars will be performing?

It would be easier to list who isn’t, but here are the headliners:

Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong ofGreenDay, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

How does this benefit the World Health Organization?

While it’s not a telethon, One World: Together At Home will raise money (and already has) for WHO’s Solidarity Response fund to “support and equip healthcare workers around the world,” according to their website. “WHO is best positioned to lead and coordinate the global response across all 194 nation states. As of last week, WHO has shipped 2 million pieces of critical PPE and supplies to 68 countries worldwide, ensuring the poorest countries have the resources needed to tackle COVID-19.”