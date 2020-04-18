Kobe and Gianna Bryant ’s legacy is reaching new heights. The WNBA immortalized the father-daughter pair along with fellow helicopter crash victims Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester on Friday, April 17. During the WNBA’s draft “The Kobe & Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award” was announced, along with Gigi being named an “honorary draft pick.” Mom and wife Vanessa Bryant dedicated several heartfelt posts to the moving tribute on social media, including an emotional video message.

©@vanessabryant Kobe and Gianna Bryant seated courtside

“Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year,” the 37-year-old said in a self-shot video. “It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So, thank you.”

“Thank you for honoring my little girl,” she continued, her emotion palpable. “Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA - this is his sweatshirt,” she added, referencing the orange hoodie she donned. “I want to congratulate all of this year‘s draft picks. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality.”