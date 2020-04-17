Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana have one thing in common – they’re outnumbered by men. The Latina Powerhouses got together (via social media) and opened up about their respective experiences being under quarantine with the men in their lives. For Eva, she and her husband Jose Bastón have an almost two-year-old, Santiago – who makes things a little less chaotic because of structure.“We wake up with Santi. It’s been great because he is so young to be able to have this nonstop time with him,” the Grand Hotel star shared.
“I was going to go off and direct two films back to back, and I was getting anxiety about the amount of time I’d be on set, even though he was going to be with me. It’s not this quality time where we are together all day long. I’ve been enjoying that and approaching it like that. I get to make him breakfast, I get to swim, I get to read to him, as opposed to I have to create activities for him. I’m really privileged.”
Eva, 45, added that her husband has also been trying (and slightly failing) to help out more around the house. “He has been great, and it’s been great for him to be home with Santi because he works a lot,” she shared. “He was just saying the other day how he never had this much time with any of his children, so it’s kind of a blessing for him as well. For us, we are really best friends.”
Zoe and her husband Marco Perego are parents to five-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and three-year-old son Zen and have dealt with a bit more chaos. The Avengers star shared that the teamwork is what’s getting them through. “We lean in,” she shared. “To get to look at my buddy and not just this roommate that I had three kids with. We just wake up and we are tag teaming and fist pumping and then we come home and pass out. Five years go by and you sort of go I miss you, you’re my buddy. I want to hang out with you.”
The Latinas are doing the best that they can with their boys, and have the same goal – raising good men. “I do feel an insane amount of pressure in raising a boy in the world because you want good men in the world,” Eva said. “You want good women but good men, is all about how you raise them. We have to get this right.”
Zoe shared how she is making sure she does that in her household. “The key thing is love and patience,” she shared. “They need so much patience because they are so curious. You give them love if they are clingy… I had families who are like ‘you are always babying your boys,’ and I’m like what’s so bad about that. They need love to.”