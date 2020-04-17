Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana have one thing in common – they’re outnumbered by men. The Latina Powerhouses got together (via social media) and opened up about their respective experiences being under quarantine with the men in their lives. For Eva, she and her husband Jose Bastón have an almost two-year-old, Santiago – who makes things a little less chaotic because of structure.“We wake up with Santi. It’s been great because he is so young to be able to have this nonstop time with him,” the Grand Hotel star shared.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria is staying home with her son Santiago and husband Jose

“I was going to go off and direct two films back to back, and I was getting anxiety about the amount of time I’d be on set, even though he was going to be with me. It’s not this quality time where we are together all day long. I’ve been enjoying that and approaching it like that. I get to make him breakfast, I get to swim, I get to read to him, as opposed to I have to create activities for him. I’m really privileged.”

Eva, 45, added that her husband has also been trying (and slightly failing) to help out more around the house. “He has been great, and it’s been great for him to be home with Santi because he works a lot,” she shared. “He was just saying the other day how he never had this much time with any of his children, so it’s kind of a blessing for him as well. For us, we are really best friends.”