Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘s son, Joseph Baena, often exhibits his strong physique. But can he crack an egg with his bicep? A video on his stories on social media shows “it’s harder than it looks.” The 22-year-old took to his account to post a video captioned, ”challenge accepted,” that begins with the actor-athlete warming up with a few pull-ups on a bar mounted on his door frame before he attempts to crack an egg with his bicep. Placing the egg on the crook of his arm, it suddenly shot out, requiring him to use his reflex to catch it.

©@projoe2 Joseph shows off his strong physique

His consecutive attempts also failed him, which caused the young athlete to chuckle and explain, “it’s harder than it looks.” On the upside, things didn’t get messy for Joseph, who would’ve resulted in a sticky and gooey mess.

Arnold’s son then went on to challenge his father who we imagine will crush it! Ahead of his latest challenge, the Pepperdine graduate posted a photo of himself showcasing his impressive muscles. “Perfect time to practice some posing!” he captioned. There’s no question Joseph takes after his father’s success in the bodybuilding world.