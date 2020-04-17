Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘s son, Joseph Baena, often exhibits his strong physique. But can he crack an egg with his bicep? A video on his stories on social media shows “it’s harder than it looks.” The 22-year-old took to his account to post a video captioned, ”challenge accepted,” that begins with the actor-athlete warming up with a few pull-ups on a bar mounted on his door frame before he attempts to crack an egg with his bicep. Placing the egg on the crook of his arm, it suddenly shot out, requiring him to use his reflex to catch it.
His consecutive attempts also failed him, which caused the young athlete to chuckle and explain, “it’s harder than it looks.” On the upside, things didn’t get messy for Joseph, who would’ve resulted in a sticky and gooey mess.
Arnold’s son then went on to challenge his father who we imagine will crush it! Ahead of his latest challenge, the Pepperdine graduate posted a photo of himself showcasing his impressive muscles. “Perfect time to practice some posing!” he captioned. There’s no question Joseph takes after his father’s success in the bodybuilding world.
The former governor of California rose to fame in the early ‘70s when he won the title of Mr. Olympia professional men’s bodybuilding contest six times in a row before becoming a Hollywood legend with films like The Terminator and Kindergarten Cop among many others.
Arnold shares his son with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, with whom he had an affair. The former bodybuilder also has four other children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, who’s married to Chris Pratt, Christina Schwarzenegger, 28, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and 22-year-old Christopher Schwarzenegger.
When he’s not pumping iron, Joseph spends time with his stunning girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, with whom he celebrated a one-year anniversary in February.