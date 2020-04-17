Maluma’s relationship status – single. The Colombian heartthrob made an appearance on CBS This Morning where he revealed the current state of his heart. “I’m single. Yes, I’ve been single for a while,” he told the host, Gayle King, who referenced his hit single Felices Los 4. “Yeah, to be honest it’s not my priority to be in a relationship. My career is growing, and I have to invest my energy mind and my everything I got in it. My mind is in my foundation. I’m helping people. I’m good for now.”

Maluma’s reveal comes a little over a month after he was spotted spending quality time with Russian model Vivien Ruben shortly after his split with Natalia Barulich . Single life isn’t so bad for the star, who is spending time at home in Colombia with his family during the current Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, it has all given him a different perspective.

“In this difficult time, I’ve been meditation, knowing myself,” he shared. I’ve been reading a lot, making music that I really love. Going back to myself. I needed this time too.” He continued: “It’s been a very spiritual moment. I know myself better. I’ve been touring for eight years, and now that I stopped, but it was a good stop with me. I need to share some time with my family and my house. And I’m never here. It’s been very nice. I know how read books, to see TV shows. It’s like going back to the basics.”