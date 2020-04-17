Maluma’s relationship status – single. The Colombian heartthrob made an appearance on CBS This Morning where he revealed the current state of his heart. “I’m single. Yes, I’ve been single for a while,” he told the host, Gayle King, who referenced his hit single Felices Los 4. “Yeah, to be honest it’s not my priority to be in a relationship. My career is growing, and I have to invest my energy mind and my everything I got in it. My mind is in my foundation. I’m helping people. I’m good for now.”
Maluma’s reveal comes a little over a month after he was spotted spending quality time with Russian model Vivien Ruben shortly after his split with Natalia Barulich . Single life isn’t so bad for the star, who is spending time at home in Colombia with his family during the current Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, it has all given him a different perspective.
“In this difficult time, I’ve been meditation, knowing myself,” he shared. I’ve been reading a lot, making music that I really love. Going back to myself. I needed this time too.” He continued: “It’s been a very spiritual moment. I know myself better. I’ve been touring for eight years, and now that I stopped, but it was a good stop with me. I need to share some time with my family and my house. And I’m never here. It’s been very nice. I know how read books, to see TV shows. It’s like going back to the basics.”
And just in case he finally decides to settle down, Maluma has picked up another skill. “I’ve been cooking,” he shared. “Bandeja paisa. Beans with rice, plantains, avocados.” He added that by the time everything is over he’ll be a “real chef.”
View this post on Instagram
WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to global superstar @Maluma about how he's helping his native country Colombia battle the #coronavirus, what to expect in Saturday night's @GlblCtzn Special: One World #TogetherAtHome and staying true to his roots. "I can conquer the world being myself and singing in Spanish ... I believe 100% in my essence. I believe 100% in my culture. And I wanna be that around the world." #maluma #malumababy #latin #music #globalcitizen #coronavirus #covid_19 #inthistogether #gayleking
Maluma’s biggest focus is doing everything he can to support his community during the pandemic. On Saturday, the HP singer will join 70 plus musicians for the One World: Together at Home concert I partnership with Global Citizen. The 26-year-old and his organization have already donated ventilators, masks and gloves to hospitals in Colombia.
The star also has a message for Latinos. “My message for the Latin community, we have to be patient that all these things will be over. I’m here to help them and believe in God and keep the faith.” Taking his wn advice, Maluma added that he is counting the things he’s the most grateful for. “The simple fact of breathing. I think we forget about it. You wake up have everything in your hands. I wake up every morning feeling grateful to be alive.”