Despite being one of the most positive and energetic celebrities, Thalia recently confessed that homeschooling has been quite overwhelming. Due to the current situation of the pandemic, the singer is educating her children at home, like millions of parents around the world. Thalía revealed that this experience has not been easy; not because of the attitude of her two children, but because of the devices she relies on so that they are up to date with their studies.
Frustrated with the new online learning system, Thalía revealed on her stories that Sabrina Sakaë, 12, and Matthew Alejandro, 8, need to print certain materials to continue their learning. While it might seem like a simple take, the singer says her electronic devices at home are failing — a situation that has her on edge.
“I have to print a lot of papers for the children’s school and suddenly the computer or mobile phone does not connect to the printer. Then the printer suddenly connects to Wi-Fi and then prints and then does not want to print. I can’t take it anymore,” the mother-of-two said in one of the videos she shared on her social networks.
The actress also sent a message of solidarity to all the parents who are struggling with homeschooling, as well as acknowledging the great work of teachers in schools. “To all the fathers and mothers who are going through the same situation in which I find myself, this giant kiss goes to you. We can do this. Teachers, they are the best. We love you.”
Thalía is not the only one dealing with homeschooling
Actress Drew Barrymore told Today show’s Savannah Guthrie that she has had a few bad moments at home. While working at her Flower Beauty cosmetics line, she also has to educate her seven-year-old daughter Olive and five-year-old Frankie.
“I don’t know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hours,” she told Guthrie. “I cried every day, all day long.”
“It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life, to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretake,” expressed the star of Santa Clarita Diet.