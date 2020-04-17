Despite being one of the most positive and energetic celebrities, Thalia recently confessed that homeschooling has been quite overwhelming. Due to the current situation of the pandemic, the singer is educating her children at home, like millions of parents around the world. Thalía revealed that this experience has not been easy; not because of the attitude of her two children, but because of the devices she relies on so that they are up to date with their studies.

©@thalia Thalía is supporting her children with their education from home

Frustrated with the new online learning system, Thalía revealed on her stories that Sabrina Sakaë, 12, and Matthew Alejandro, 8, need to print certain materials to continue their learning. While it might seem like a simple take, the singer says her electronic devices at home are failing — a situation that has her on edge.

Loading the player...

“I have to print a lot of papers for the children’s school and suddenly the computer or mobile phone does not connect to the printer. Then the printer suddenly connects to Wi-Fi and then prints and then does not want to print. I can’t take it anymore,” the mother-of-two said in one of the videos she shared on her social networks.