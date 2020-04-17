Camila Cabello has kept herself busy while in social isolation and she surprised her fans with a cooking recipe she was preparing for the first time in her kitchen - chicken jambalaya. This delicious casserole are one of the few things the Cuban-American singer has been doing to maintain a healthy lifestyle while staying at home. She also shared an update with her fans about her current life, “I decided to dress up today cuz unless I’m working I rarely dress up and its fun to feel cute for yourself ! also been doing meditation every day for 6 months and now trying to try yoga out for 30 days on YouTube.”

The Havana singer who recently postponed her world tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic has been practicing meditation, “It was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human.” To ease anxiety, Camila has also been performing with her boo Shawn Mendes while rehearsing for the Together at Home global broadcast taking place on April 18th. Many artists will be joining the live concert series to support frontline healthcare workers such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Maluma and more. The Latin artist also performed live for iHeart Radio to honor all of the local heroes who are fighting the spread of COVID-19.