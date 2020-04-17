Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello has been sporting a beard for a few years now so when wife Sofia Vergara posted a photo on April 16 of her son Manolo doing a puzzle at the table with a clean-shaven man, it took a few moments to realize that it was Joe! Looking several years younger, the easy-on-the-eye actor is seen sat at the dining table with pieces of a big jigsaw puzzle laid out in front of him and Manolo.

©Instagram Joe is almost unrecognisable without his trademark facial hair

Also in the photo is Bubbles, Sofia’s chihuahua - perched on Joe’s knee, looking sleepy. Sofia posted a second photo of her hubby to her Instagram Stories, showing her love for his new look with a big doodled pink heart on the shot. It seems the whole family are crazy about puzzles. A week ago she posted a photo of her niece Claudia bent over a scenic jigsaw, writing: “Everyone in this house is so serious about those puzzles!”

During a recent appearance on his friend Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM radio show, Joe opened up about the first time he laid eyes on his future wife. He revealed that he saw her at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014, saying: “As we’re walking around, who comes swooping down in front of us? Sofia Vergara. And I can’t take my eyes off of her.” After later finding out that her engagement with Nick Loeb was off, he got her number from mutual friend and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Joe and Sofia went on their first date shortly after and tied the knot a little over a year later in 2015.