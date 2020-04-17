No time to get bored in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s household. We have seen the family of six playing baseball in the garden, looking for Easter eggs and accepting - and smashing - the funniest viral challenges. And now JLo’s daughter Emme has proved that not only has she inherited her mom’s beautiful voice, but also her passion for sports. In a new video shared by A-Rod, the NBL legend is clearly impressed by his step-daughter soccer skills. If you want to see with your own eyes, you just have to press play!