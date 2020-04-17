Loading the player...
No time to get bored in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s household. We have seen the family of six playing baseball in the garden, looking for Easter eggs and accepting - and smashing - the funniest viral challenges. And now JLo’s daughter Emme has proved that not only has she inherited her mom’s beautiful voice, but also her passion for sports. In a new video shared by A-Rod, the NBL legend is clearly impressed by his step-daughter soccer skills. If you want to see with your own eyes, you just have to press play!
