Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme is ‘on fire’ in family soccer game - watch her score!

JLo and Marc Anthony’s talented daughter Emme Muñiz could have a future as a sports star if singing doesn’t work out for her

No time to get bored in  Jennifer Lopez  and  Alex Rodriguez ’s household. We have seen the family of six playing baseball in the garden, looking for Easter eggs and accepting - and smashing - the funniest viral challenges. And now JLo’s daughter  Emme  has proved that not only has she inherited her mom’s beautiful voice, but also her passion for sports. In a new video shared by A-Rod, the NBL legend is clearly impressed by his step-daughter soccer skills. If you want to see with your own eyes, you just have to press play!

