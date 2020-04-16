Now, you’re portraying a legend on screen. How did the opportunity come your way and what was your reaction to landing the role?

“When I got the audition I was actually really, really happy because I got to mix my singing and my acting together because those are the two things that I really love to do. When I got the news, I was actually at a soccer practice and my dad was coaching. My mom kept on texting him and calling him. And my dad kept on ignoring because he was coaching. My dad finally picked up the phone and my mom told him the news and my dad yelled out, ‘Holy!’”

Were you a fan of Selena and her music before you got the role?

“When we got the admission, I didn‘t really know much about Selena, but my mom and dad were huge fans of Selena and they told me all about her, and I researched her. I looked at all of her YouTube videos, I watched young Selena and adult Selena and I fell in love with their music.”

Now that you’re a fan, do you have a favorite song

“Como la Flor and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

Is this the first time that you got to sing in Spanish? Do you think you will do it again?

“I got to sing in Spanish a lot and I‘ve never sang in Spanish, but I really ended up enjoying it.”

Were you and the other actors able to form a bond? Did anyone offer advice?

“When I got set I actually really didn‘t think we would interact as much as we actually did but, it really felt like we were all a family.”



©@madisonbaezmusic The nine-year-old has been performing since the age of two

Christian looks so much like Selena? Were you shocked to her in action?

“Yeah! when I saw them compare it, I was like, ‘wait, which one is Christian? and which one is the Selena?’”

Are you able to juggle school and work? Is it a little challenging at times?

“When I‘m not singing, I’m acting and when I’m not acting, I’m singing. My private school is really good with all of my acting and singing. They really like all of this that I’m doing so they agreed to like give me all my homework and all my tests so I could take them on the go.”

Do you have a favorite subject?

“I actually really like math and if lunch is a subject, I really like lunch.”

Aside from singing, acting and soccer, are you learning anything else?

“Yes! I play the piano, guitar, electric guitar, the ukulele, a little bit of the violin and I just jumped into the saxophone.”

In two years, things have really taken off for you. In another five years, where do you see yourself and your career?

“I see myself on a bigger stage and concerts!”

Look for Madison when Selena premieres on Netflix later this year.