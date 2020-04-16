Luis Miguel and Selena Quintanilla

Must see: this throwback picture of Selena Quintanilla with Luis Miguel

The singers posed for a photo in the early ‘90s

Calling all  Selena Quintanilla  and  Luis Miguel  fans! If like us you love a good old throwback picture, then you will rejoice at the photo below featuring none other than late Queen of Tejano music and the iconic Mexican singer. It’s unclear when or where Selena and Luis Miguel took this photo but it appears it must have been taken some time in the early ‘90s. The vintage pic was first shared in 2018 by actress Ana de la Reguera’s mother, Nena de la Reguera.

Selena Quintanilla and Luis Miguel photo©@nenissima13
Selena and Luis Mi were all smiles

“#tbt Luis Mi and Selena,” she wrote. In the picture, the Como La Flor singer appears with a different style to that of which she’s usually remembered. Selena’s hairstyle at the time was a blunt short curly bob, and she wore high-waisted jeans – nothing different there– and a tucked mustard-colored t-shirt. Of course, she wore her signature red lipstick and a beautiful smile.

The Cuando Calienta el Sol singer also appears with a charming smile, alluring tan and short hair. By then, both artists were already famous with thousands of fans following their every move, and there’s no question many would have loved listening to a duet of the two.

Selena Quintanilla©GettyImages
It’s been 25 years since Selena’s passing in 1995

Although both musical legends led very different lives with Selena’s tragically cut short, they each influenced thousands of people and still do so today – whether it be through music, style and beauty in the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’s singer’s case. Twenty-five years after her passing in 1995, the Mexican-American artist inspired a second makeup collection with  M.A.C Cosmetics titled, MAC x Selena La Reina .

An inside look at Luis Miguel’s drama-filled life recently came to light in 2018 thanks to Luis Miguel: La Serie, where  Diego Boneta  plays the La Incondicional singer. Fans of the show are anxiously waiting for the second season which is expected to hit some time this year.

Luis Miguel©GettyImages
Season two of ‘Luis Miguel: La Serie’ is expected in 2020

Selena’s life will also be re-told on screen through Netflix’s Selena: The Series with The Walking Dead’s  Christian Serratos as the queen of Tex-Mex.

Long live Selena!

