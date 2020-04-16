Eva Mendes shares uplifting post but some fans are angry

Eva Mendes is doing her part of staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. But despite the circumstances, the mom-of-two continues to bring her fans and followers glimpses of joy with uplifting posts on her social media account. However, her latest post didn’t sit well with everyone. Ryan Gosling ’s lady shared a video of people in Italy doing cheers from their balconies and holding up their glasses with what appears to be bamboo sticks. Eva simply captioned the clip with a red heart emoji.

©GettyImages Some of Eva’s followers were concerned by her post

While many of her followers were amused to see this, others were unsure of whether people should be doing the most during these times. “It’s not a good idea to do cheers like that...a drop can jump!” wrote one of her followers. “But your glasses are still touching soooo,” commented another.

One of her followers even explained why this could be harmful: “And why did they think this is safe? A glass is touched by a [hand] (of a person who’s perhaps sick) and then the surface of that glass hits the surfaces of the other glasses. I mean a simple lift the glass from a distance type of cheers counts too. This is too extra,” they wrote.

©GettyImages The fashion entrepreneur has been trying to share positive and uplifting posts on social media

One can assume the Hitch actress shared the video to bring a smile to her followers and not necessarily to say this is a good idea. The businesswoman has kept active on social media but has admitted she’s uncertain about what to post during this critical time.