Chris Cuomo’s biggest fear has come true –his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus a little over two weeks after his own diagnosis. The news was announced on Chris’ CNN Cuomo Prime Time show on April 15 during an interview he was conducting with his big brother Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York. “Cristina now has COVID; she is now positive,” he said. “It just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

©GettyImages Chris’ biggest fear came true and that was that someone in his family would also contract COVID-19

Up until this point, the 50-year-old magazine editor, whose symptoms appear to be on the milder side with loss of taste and smell, had been taking care of her husband, who has been quarantined in their basement, and giving updates on his health on her Instagram account. Her last post on April 13 revealed it was day 18 of his own battle with the virus. Throughout, the Purist editor-in-chief has been making sure to give him “good foods, dr. Linda’s herbs + homeopathy and lots of vitamins necessary for this time + non-toxic quinine (Cinchona Officialis –Peruvian Bark) to combat the oxygen-eating virus.”

Cristina also made sure to give Chris a “stress-free diet (that isn’t taxing on the liver and doesn’t consume energy).” Some of the meals included cooked foods like soup, lentil, chicken, legumes + vegetables, and she avoided raw foods since those take a lot of energy to break down. Acknowledging that “food is medicine,” she also noted: “This is a virus of isolation, so one of the best remedies for any illness is simply [heart emoji] + humor.”