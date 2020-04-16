Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are not spending the quarantine together, but it’s for a highly important reason. The 40-year-old actress revealed she’s taking care of her parents Isabel and Greg Dawson, who are at “high risk” amid the COVID-19 pandemic . “I‘m here taking care of my parents. My dad is 6’1” and still in the 120s weight-wise,” she told ET . Rosario’s father was battling pancreatic cancer and has been on the road to recovery for about four months. ”It’s been a long journey for going on a year and a half now,” she said.

©GettyImages Rosario and Cory are separated amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Jane the Virgin actress added, “We‘re just in our gratitude. You know, if we were in that moment where he was going back and forth to his chemo in the middle of this quarantine; that would be really scary. But luckily, it’s just about being here and trying to feed him six meals a day and get him to gain some weight. So, I’ve just been on that, sort of, nursing duty. ...So that was sort of the dedication during this quarantine, to take care of him.”

The mom-of-one also stated that “she’s making really careful decisions” while staying with her parents. “Both of my parents are high risk. I just want to do anything and everything we can in this next year or year and a half, whatever period it is, of just being as safe as possible,” she explained.

©Agencies Rosario is taking care of her parents during this time

Despite the circumstances, the Briarpatch star is thankful she can be with her parents during this time. “I‘m sitting here grateful that I can take care of my parents, and that I can protect them.”