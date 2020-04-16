Chris Hemsworth’s work from home is going just as you would expect – crazy. During an appearance on Australian radio show Triple M , the Thor star’s interview was crashed by a very unexpected guest. Things were going well, until a couple little voices get closer in the background. After putting his finger to his mouth to shh someone off the screen, one of his and Elsa Pataky’s six-year-old sons adorably sits on his lap.
The little Hemsworth didn’t stick around long. After cracking a smile, he gets off of his father’s lap and returns to playing in the background. “He’s looking at me,” he hilariously tells the host. “I’m trying to do a little shh and he’s off doing more and more summersaults.”
Chris goes in full dad mode as he tells he catches a pillow, before apologizing for his son tossing pillows at the computer screen. In addition to his twins, Sasha and Tristan, the Aussie actor and Spanish actress are parents to seven-year-old daughter India.
The all-star parents have kept their children’s faces largely out of the public eye. On occasion, the little trio will pop up on a social media post. In the time of social distancing, the 36-year-old admits that he has now become his children’s nanny, teacher, dance coach and clown. For Chris, the time home with his family has put his career and home life in greater perspective.
“For some may years having schedules lined up in front of you,” he shared. “I know exactly what I was doing most days for the next six to 12 months, and you try to find little holes and say ‘I’m going to switch the phone off for the next two weeks,’ and then something would come up.”Chris noted that there is a bright side to all of this. “To find a positive in that, “I’m home enjoying being in the moment of it as well. It makes you kind of evaluate everything.”