Chris Hemsworth’s work from home is going just as you would expect – crazy. During an appearance on Australian radio show Triple M , the Thor star’s interview was crashed by a very unexpected guest. Things were going well, until a couple little voices get closer in the background. After putting his finger to his mouth to shh someone off the screen, one of his and Elsa Pataky’s six-year-old sons adorably sits on his lap.

©Youtube Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s son made a rare appearance when he crashed his father’s interview

The little Hemsworth didn’t stick around long. After cracking a smile, he gets off of his father’s lap and returns to playing in the background. “He’s looking at me,” he hilariously tells the host. “I’m trying to do a little shh and he’s off doing more and more summersaults.”

Chris goes in full dad mode as he tells he catches a pillow, before apologizing for his son tossing pillows at the computer screen. In addition to his twins, Sasha and Tristan, the Aussie actor and Spanish actress are parents to seven-year-old daughter India.