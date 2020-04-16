Forced to stay within the same four walls for a long time with family members, many people are learning new skills or discovering their relatives’ hidden talents. And in Shakira’s case, staying at home with footballer love Gerard Pique and their sons Milan, seven, and five-year-old Sasha has meant a variety of physical and creative activities. She’s been seen exercising with her two little men, taking an online ancient philosophy course, “to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!” and the latest pursuit appears to be fashion-related!

©@3gerardpique Milan and Sasha have shown off their style credentials on various occasions already

The Hips Don’t Lie singer published a couple of photos on her Instagram, writing: “Wearing a tie dye t-shirt my son Milan made for me!” Although it’s hard to see the extent of his talents in the first photo as his mom’s luscious locks are flowing down over the majority of the shirt, in the second photo we see the t-shirts laid out and are able to appreciate their loveliness.

©@shakira Shakira is obviously very proud of her two sons

Milan has obviously had a lot of practice at this technique – which can be a tricky skill to master – as the t-shirts are very colorful with a great combination of shades and patterns. It looks like the smaller t-shirts are for the two boys – let’s hope we get to see a photo of the family all together in their matching tees.