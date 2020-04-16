- Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is showing his generosity in memory of his grandmother, who died of the coronavirus last week. The comedian has paid the rent for 160 of his grandma’s neighbors who lived in her housing project. “It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay rent when so many New Yorkers cant even work,” he said as he shared the news on social media.
- Though much of the country is on lockdown, stars still need to go out for essentials! A shout out to celebrities we’ve spotted out and about being responsible by wearing masks, including Jennifer Garner , Hugh Jackman and Lucy Hale . We salute you!
- The ultimate ‘00s power couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have reconnected and fans are going wild. The Oops... I Did it Again singer, who dated Justin for three years before their split in 2002, said she was “bored” and posted a video of herself dancing to his song Filthy on an outdoor deck. Alongside the post she wrote: “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT.” To the thrill of fans, Justin commented on the video with a crying laughing emoji and three, YES THREE, praise hand emojis. Please, let there be a Zoom reunion! *prayer hands emoji*.
This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored 🙄. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!
- Danny Trejo has joined the growing list of stars doing their part in the fight against the coronavirus. His famed Trejo’s Tacos restaurants donated meals to the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale.
- Even famed graffiti artist Banksy is WFH. The anonymous street artist posted a photo of a bathroom emblazoned with his iconic rat motif on social media with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home.”
- Dua Lipa has revealed the shows that she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are binge-watching during the quarantine. On the Don’t Start Now singer’s watchlist are Netflix hits Ozark, Tiger King, HBO ’s The Night Of and The Outsider and M Night Shyamalan’s Servant on Apple+.
- Andrea Bocelli‘s Music For Hope concert has set a new record. The live stream of the Easter Sunday performance in an empty Milan Cathedral hit 2.8 concurrent viewers, making it the most-watched ever classical stream in the history of YouTube. “I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction, that has gone beyond our highest expectations,” said the opera singer.
