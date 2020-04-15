Cameron Diaz is three months into motherhood, but she’s already in love with her new life alongside husband and Good Charlotte frontman, Benji Madden . The happy couple announced their welcome to parenthood in January 2020, and the actress says she can already see what an “incredible” father Benji is to their daughter, Raddix. During a rare chat via Instagram live with her friend and CEO of WhoWhatWear, Katherine Power, the 47-year-old opened up about their lives as parents.

©GettyImages Cameron and Benji shared news of their baby girl in January 2020

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible,” she said. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

The Holiday star added, “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

©GettyImages The happy couple tied the knot in 2015

The Hollywood actress and the musician surprised fans when they revealed the joyful news about their new addition to the family via social media with a post wishing fans a happy new year.