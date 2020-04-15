Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Proud parents

Cameron Diaz reveals being a mother is the ‘best best best’ part of her life

The mom-of-one also called husband Benji Madden an ‘incredible’ father

 Cameron Diaz  is three months into motherhood, but she’s already in love with her new life alongside husband and Good Charlotte frontman,  Benji Madden . The happy couple announced their welcome to parenthood in January 2020, and the actress says she can already see what an “incredible” father Benji is to their daughter, Raddix. During a rare chat via Instagram live with her friend and CEO of WhoWhatWear, Katherine Power, the 47-year-old opened up about their lives as parents.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden©GettyImages
Cameron and Benji shared news of their baby girl in January 2020

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible,” she said. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

The Holiday star added, “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden©GettyImages
The happy couple tied the knot in 2015

The Hollywood actress and the musician surprised fans when they revealed the joyful news about their new addition to the family via social media with a post wishing fans a happy new year.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they captioned. “So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

It’s lovely to hear the family-of-three is doing great!

