Camila Cabello isn’t letting her time inside stop her from working on her vocals. The My Oh My songstress took to her social media to share a little tidbit from her vocal exercises. In the clip, the singer stands in the shower and belts out the words to Beyoncé’s Listen. It’s no surprise that the 23-year-old recorded the video in the bathroom, as it is known to have the best acoustics and the stem from the shower is known to help the voice.
The Romance singer has also taken to her social media to share another hobby she is picking up, thanks to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The singer, who is quarantined with her love in Miami, has shared various videos of her working on her guitar skills.
Although she is not in the studio or on the road, Camila has been performing for a few special causes. The Señorita performers did a special live performance with Global Citizen and another for iHeartRadio.
Perhaps the most special was a surprise call into the Children’s National Hospital. Shawn, 21, and Camila took the time to perform for some of their sick fans and even share some of their secrets from life in quarantine.
When asked what’s it like being under quarantine with each other, the duo hilariously shared their thoughts. “It’s the most fun,” the Mercy singer chimed in. Camila added: “It’s the most fun. He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tastes great.” The duo have also been doing their part and giving back to local first responders on the frontlines of the Coronavirus crisis.