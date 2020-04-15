Camila Cabello isn’t letting her time inside stop her from working on her vocals. The My Oh My songstress took to her social media to share a little tidbit from her vocal exercises. In the clip, the singer stands in the shower and belts out the words to Beyoncé’s Listen. It’s no surprise that the 23-year-old recorded the video in the bathroom, as it is known to have the best acoustics and the stem from the shower is known to help the voice.

©@camila_cabello Camila Cabello has been singing and learning guitar while in quarantine

The Romance singer has also taken to her social media to share another hobby she is picking up, thanks to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The singer, who is quarantined with her love in Miami, has shared various videos of her working on her guitar skills.