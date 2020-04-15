Hollywood acting royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas seem to have a future inventor on their hands with son Dylan Michael Douglas. The Feud: Bette and Joan actress took to social media recently to share a video of her son showing off his newest invention to his sister Carys Zeta Douglas while the two were are home. Carys is clearly enjoying herself as her brother explains his marvelous invention to her.

Catherine captions the video, “Introducing ‘The pocket chair’ after being sequestered studying, during lockdown, this ingenious idea, could be a career changer 💰😂.” Fans could not get enough of Dylan’s sense of humor. One fan shared, “Dylan should pitch his “pocket chair” to your friend Daymond John on “Shark Tank”, as soon as possible: I bet it would be an instant hit... adore your son’s sense of humor, Cath.”