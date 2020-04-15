Imagine you’re an artist who makes a painting of Bad Bunny , he finds it and ends up buying it. Well, that’s pretty much what happened to Cynthia Coronado, a Houston-based artist who painted an image of the Puerto Rican star sunbathing. The 22-year-old as per her social media profile has a single post with a series of photos featuring her masterpiece, the Twitter post in which Benito Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny’s real name) and a time-lapse video of her painting process.

©@cynthia.canvas Bad Bunny offered to purchase the Houston-based artist’s painting

“After many hours of painting, here’s the finished product. I’m so happy he noticed it! Hard work does pay off! Tan feliz que lo vio @badbunnypr,” she captioned. The young painter, a.k.a Cynthia Canvas shared a snap of the Callaita rapper asking to purchase her painting after posting she was finally done and tagging him. To her liking, the 26-year-old replied, “I want it [black heart emoji] I’ll give you $5,000 or it yes?”

Cynthia’s painting is based on the photos the Yo Perreo Sola crooner posted to his social media account back in March, where he‘s sunbathing in the nude at home. Her post was inundated with comments of people praising her talent. One user wrote, “THE TALENT!!!!!!” followed by fire emojis, while another commented, “This is great! I can totally see this as an album cover.”

©@badbunnypr The photo that inspired Cynthia’s masterpiece

Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri have had each other while under the mandated quarantine, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss being out. The award-winning artist and his lady surprised fans when they dropped a new tune via SoundCloud from inside the house appropriately titled En Casita.