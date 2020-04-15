Chrissy Teigen , 34 and John Legend,41, celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday on April 14, and her parents made sure it was a special day for their little lady. The Chrissy’s Court star took to social media to document her daughter’s B-day, which included not one, but three cakes. Luna’s festivities began with her first ever breakfast in bed featuring a Belgian waffle with blueberries and strawberries, juice in a flute and a pink vase with pretty flowers. ‘Thank you [unintelligible], you’ve been good to me!’ said the birthday girl in a sing-song voice.

©@johnlegend Luna was dressed in a yellow princess dress for her birthday

Next to a photo of Luna wearing a two-piece swimsuit and a gold crown, Chrissy wrote, “Happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being.” When it came to the cake, their little princess had three beautiful cakes to choose from, all made by her momma.

The (little) lady of the hour was offered with a spring design covered in pink roses and shaped in a number four. There was gold painted strawberries and raspberries within the flowers as well as pale pink French macarons. Next, there was a pie covered with a substantial amount of sprinkles, and Luna’s pick: a playful white cake topped with nail polish bottles, including one that was knocked over oozing sugary ‘nail polish.’

©@chrissyteigen Luna had three cakes to choose from

Of all the sweets she chose a slice of the last cake featuring a red nail polish bottle.