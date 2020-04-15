Demi Lovato is slowly sharing the details of her 2018 overdose. The incident brought a whirlwind of support from fellow members of the entertainment community, but a lot of hurt with her family members, especially those who found out in a very non-traditional way. “It also made it very challenging because I did deal with that in the public eye, that was the way some people found out,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I had relatives who got alerts on their phones.”

“We didn’t even get to call them before it happened.” Almost two years later, the I Love Me songstress says that she finally feels that she can accept all of the support that came her way. “It’s hard when you’re in a moment like that because you don’t feel worthy of it,” she shared. “But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me and it meant everything.”

Demi noted that she is also thankful for the “patience” that the world has given her while she has worked through her recovery. The 27-year-old also noted the one mistake she won’t make again. “I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later,” she added. “But at the same time, I’ve also sat back on the sidelines for two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids run wild. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”