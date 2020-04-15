We finally have seen Prince Harry in Los Angeles for the first time since the pandemic started, thanks to a very creative graffiti artist. A likeness of the royal, who recently moved to L.A. with wife Meghan Markle and baby son Archie Harrison , is painted on Beachwood Drive with the Prince sporting his trademark red hair and beard, and a blue sweatshirt reading “Keep Calm and Wash Hands” – a pandemic spin on the traditional British motto to “Keep Calm and Carry On.” At the base of the design are two dogs emblazoned with the words “Learn, Peace, Teach” – a great message for these complicated times, although we do wish the pups were corgis .

©GettyImages Finally, a Prince Harry sighting in L.A.! The Prince’s likeness urges us to “Keep Calm and Wash Hands” during the pandemic

Marc Anthony is the gift that keeps on giving, literally. The star has reached out to give help to struggling Latinos and we love him for it!

Angelina Jolie has opened up about coping during the pandemic, and a specific moment that changed her life .

Venom star Tom Hardy wants to read you a bedtime story. The Peaky Blinders actor, who appeared on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories back in 2016, is returning to his storyteller role since the coronanvirus pandemic leading to kids being on lockdown.“Hello. I’m Tom,” he said to announce his return. “Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug.”