We finally have seen Prince Harry in Los Angeles for the first time since the pandemic started, thanks to a very creative graffiti artist. A likeness of the royal, who recently moved to L.A. with wife Meghan Markle and baby son Archie Harrison , is painted on Beachwood Drive with the Prince sporting his trademark red hair and beard, and a blue sweatshirt reading “Keep Calm and Wash Hands” – a pandemic spin on the traditional British motto to “Keep Calm and Carry On.” At the base of the design are two dogs emblazoned with the words “Learn, Peace, Teach” – a great message for these complicated times, although we do wish the pups were corgis .
Marc Anthony is the gift that keeps on giving, literally. The star has reached out to give help to struggling Latinos and we love him for it!
Angelina Jolie has opened up about coping during the pandemic, and a specific moment that changed her life .
Venom star Tom Hardy wants to read you a bedtime story. The Peaky Blinders actor, who appeared on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories back in 2016, is returning to his storyteller role since the coronanvirus pandemic leading to kids being on lockdown.“Hello. I’m Tom,” he said to announce his return. “Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug.”
The Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together At Home music event just got more star-studded. The likes of Lizzo, John Legend, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney and Elton John had already signed on to the streaming festival, which will feature artists perform from home. And now it has been announced that Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Celine Dion will also be taking part. From 8pm EST on Saturday, the two-hour show will be streamed on the Global Citizen Instagram and Facebook pages, and will air live across TV networks.
Get in shape with Chloe Grace Moretz! The actress and her personal trainer Jason Welsh are joining forces for a #saferathome workout series on her InstagramLive channel, she revealed on Tuesday. “We will share with you guys what we do with minimal equipment to stay strong and healthy during this quarantine,” she said before the first session. Further sessions’ dates and times are TBA.