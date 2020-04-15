“The hidden gems of El Salvador are its beaches,” says 90s’ Sofia as an introduction for the iconic travel TV show Fuera de Serie. The 47-year-old alongside Fernando Fiore traveled the world to show the best spots to adventurous spirits and she has excellent memories of those times. In another scene we can see the Colombian beauty dressed in a sexy black outfit with a huge arena in the background and already showing off her signature sense of humor, “guess what’s the capacity of the venue,” she asks the viewers, “90,000 people nonetheless! Just imagine how the toilets will be after the gig!”

Before becoming one of the best-paid actresses in the industry thanks to her role as Gloria Pritchett, Sofia hosted several shows for Univision, all of them helped her to reach stardom although, as she revealed to the media, she had some struggles, “I had to work a little bit harder, go to more auditions, try to find the perfect role,” she said adding that there are not many roles for Latinas, especially with a thick accent, “but I found Modern Family, the role of my life.”