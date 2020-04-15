Marc Anthony has never, and will never, forget where he came from. He may be a global salsa superstar but his humble roots growing up in Spanish Harlem, New York as the son of Puerto Rican immigrants made an immense impact on him. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting everyone but hitting the poorest especially hard, the Vivir Mi Vida singer has reached out to the Latino population in New York through his Fundación Maestro Cares and in collaboration with SOMOS, the network of doctors helping the underprivileged in the city. They are offering free Coronavirus tests to those fearful that they could be detained for their immigration status in clinics in the Bronx and Queens.

And rounding off this great gesture, Jennifer Lopez ’s ex is also making sure that the same population gets a good meal too. He’s promised to keep this service up until the end of the pandemic: “Mi gente, good news! @SOMOSCare in partnership with @WCKitchen @chefjoseandres and @MaestroCares, is working to distribute more than 1,000 meals to Washington Heights, NYC patients, doctors, nurses and the community who have been hit hard by the #COVID19 outbreak. World Central Kitchen took over La Nueva España Restaurant @lanuevaespanany located at 606 West 207th Street. Food will be served Monday-Saturday from 12-2pm. All these efforts go #ChefsForAmerica #StaySafe.”