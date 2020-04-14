John Travolta paid tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been his 28th birthday on Monday, April 13. The 66-year-old actor, along with wife Kelly Preston and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta shared social media posts in honor of Jet, who passed away in 2009. “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! ❤️,” John wrote alongside a black and white snapshot of him and his firstborn smiling at one another. Like her husband, Kelly posted a photo of herself hugging Jett, which she captioned: “Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!! 💖.”

Meanwhile, Ella, 20, shared a picture of herself as a little girl with her famous parents and big brother, writing: “Happy Birthday to my brother Jett, I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️.”