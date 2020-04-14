Luisana Lopilato wants to reassure everyone that she is doing fine and nobody has anything to worry about. Recently the mamá-of-three took to social media to blast commentators who were asking her to leave her husband and Canadian national Michael Bublé after fans picked up on what they felt were some concerning behaviors directed at his wife. The video in question was from a social media live session that the couple hosted where the Save the Last Dance for Me singer elbowed her (among a few other interactions shared between the two).

©GettyImages Luisana and her Canadian crooner husband married in March 2011

Fans took to social media initially to share their worries and petition the model-actress to leave her husband out of concern for her safety — to which she took a stand and said no. In her first official statement addressing the topic, she shared how she has “no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!” But in a new video shared online, Lusiana takes the time to thank her followers for their concern and shares that she is “fine.”

She shares, “I‘ve seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it.”