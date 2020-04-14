The KKW Beauty mogul shared that she too wants to get out of the house, “more than you know,” but is following the imposed guidelines with her family in order to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, she hasn’t had much privacy when it comes to filming videos.

Earlier this month, North hilariously crashed the makeup mavens YouTube makeup tutorial. After Kim snuck away to her guest bathroom to do her daily at-home makeup routine, North found her and crashed the party.

©@kimkardashian The reality TV star has been self-isolation with her husband and four kids

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kim shared that she has indeed broken the social distancing laws for a special occasion. “Kylie [Jenner] did my makeup and my hair,” she said. “I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good, so she did all of my makeup and hair. I was so impressed. That was the first time I’ve seen her, because the whole family is distancing. We haven’t even seen each other.” The best part for the mother-of-four was “getting away from my kids.” During these times, a few parents can relate.