PSA, North West will be heard! Kim Kardashian was joined by her and Kanye West’s oldest daughter North for a special announcement on behalf of the governor of California. Things were going all good during the reality TV star’s pre-taped public service announcement, until her adorable six-year-old decided it was time to chime in. The 38-year-old encouraged the residents to stay inside and continue to practice social distancing, when North hilariously revealed that she broke the rules and went outside.

“I want out,” Northie whispered off-camera. Kim reassured her that it was fine because she went outside in the backyard. North had a special message for her mom who shared that now is the best time to check in with family and friends. “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends,” North said. Her mother’s response, “facts.”

The KKW Beauty mogul shared that she too wants to get out of the house, “more than you know,” but is following the imposed guidelines with her family in order to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, she hasn’t had much privacy when it comes to filming videos.

Earlier this month, North hilariously crashed the makeup mavens YouTube makeup tutorial. After Kim snuck away to her guest bathroom to do her daily at-home makeup routine, North found her and crashed the party.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kim shared that she has indeed broken the social distancing laws for a special occasion. “Kylie [Jenner] did my makeup and my hair,” she said. “I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good, so she did all of my makeup and hair. I was so impressed. That was the first time I’ve seen her, because the whole family is distancing. We haven’t even seen each other.” The best part for the mother-of-four was “getting away from my kids.” During these times, a few parents can relate.

