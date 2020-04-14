Not only did the singers do an act of kindness with the workers of the medical center, but they also contributed to small businesses by supporting a local restaurant, which had to close its doors and only accepts orders for takeaways.

©GettyImages Camila and Shawn have been making other kinds of contributions to the community in these tough times

In an interview with the 7News Miami channel (WSVN), one of the workers of the restaurant said that as soon as they received the large order, they were surprised. “When they say, ‘200 sandwiches,’ [we said], ‘What? At this time? It’s for what?‘” the employee said. “It’s important to support a local business, so Camila Cabello, thank you.”

The couple, who unveiled their relationship last July, have spent their quarantine days in Coral Gables, and from home, they have been trying to help out the community.

Recently, Camila and Shawn virtually visited the pediatric ward of a hospital in Washington. Through a video call, the singers had the opportunity see the little ones who are hospitalized at Children‘s National Hospital. The singers even joined the children and did some choreography for TikTok.

In addition to this virtual gathering, Cabello and Mendes participated in the special iHeartRadio Living Room Relief Concert for America, which was broadcast on FOX. From their living room, the couple performed My Oh My; Camila sang the hit and Shawn accompanied her on guitar.