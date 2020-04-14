Millions of people are home practicing social distancing to avoid more infections, but outside there are many people who continue working to save lives. For this reason, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decided to make a generous — and very delicious — donation to the staff of the Jackson South Medical Center hospital in Miami, Florida. The couple donated 200 Cuban sandwiches to be distributed among the workers of the health center.
This beautiful gesture was announced through the social networks of the medical center. In their profile, the hospital thanked the Señorita singers for the thoughtful surprise they gave doctors and nurses with these delicious sandwiches. “Thank you to Camila Cabello and Shawn Medes, who sent Cuban sandwiches from El Rinconcito Latino to our healthcare team at Jackson South. El Rinconcito Latino freshly prepared all the sandwiches individually wrapped for our staff. From all of us at the Jackson Health Foundation, JacksonHealth and Jackson South, we thank you!” the message read.
Thank you to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who sent Cuban sandwiches from @ElRinconcitoLatino to our healthcare team at Jackson South! El Rinconcito Latino freshly prepared all sandwiches individually wrapped for our Jackson Staff. From all of us at Jackson Health Foundation, @JacksonHealth, and Jackson South, we thank you!
Not only did the singers do an act of kindness with the workers of the medical center, but they also contributed to small businesses by supporting a local restaurant, which had to close its doors and only accepts orders for takeaways.
In an interview with the 7News Miami channel (WSVN), one of the workers of the restaurant said that as soon as they received the large order, they were surprised. “When they say, ‘200 sandwiches,’ [we said], ‘What? At this time? It’s for what?‘” the employee said. “It’s important to support a local business, so Camila Cabello, thank you.”
The couple, who unveiled their relationship last July, have spent their quarantine days in Coral Gables, and from home, they have been trying to help out the community.
Recently, Camila and Shawn virtually visited the pediatric ward of a hospital in Washington. Through a video call, the singers had the opportunity see the little ones who are hospitalized at Children‘s National Hospital. The singers even joined the children and did some choreography for TikTok.
In addition to this virtual gathering, Cabello and Mendes participated in the special iHeartRadio Living Room Relief Concert for America, which was broadcast on FOX. From their living room, the couple performed My Oh My; Camila sang the hit and Shawn accompanied her on guitar.