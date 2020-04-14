Demi Lovato is working on focusing on the future and finding love on her own terms. The I Love Me singer hasn’t been in a long-term relationship, since ending things with Wilmer Valderrama in 2016. For Demi, there is no harm in celebrating her exe’s engagement. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. After six years in a relationship, the 27-year-old learned one of the most important lessons in love.

©GettyImages Demi Lovato shares that she wishes her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama the best on his engagement

“I think I need that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she added. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at young age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

Demi isn’t giving up on finding the right love – and she isn’t putting a label on it either. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman.”