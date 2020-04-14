Demi Lovato is working on focusing on the future and finding love on her own terms. The I Love Me singer hasn’t been in a long-term relationship, since ending things with Wilmer Valderrama in 2016. For Demi, there is no harm in celebrating her exe’s engagement. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. After six years in a relationship, the 27-year-old learned one of the most important lessons in love.
“I think I need that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she added. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at young age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”
Demi isn’t giving up on finding the right love – and she isn’t putting a label on it either. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman.”
She continued: “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.’”
At the moment, Demi’s biggest relationship is with her music. After her overdose in 2018, the Anyone singer has focused on translating her past struggles into her latest album. “I think the mistake that I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later,” she revealed. “But at the same time I’ve also sat back one the sidelines for two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”